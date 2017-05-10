Lehighton Music in the Park concerts...

Lehighton Music in the Park concerts...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Times News

Those who are can catch the start of Lehighton's 2017 Music in the Park series this weekend in the Lehighton Park Amphitheater. The Music in the Park Series will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday with a performance by Jean and American Dream, which performs country, pop, blues and oldies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 13 hr Shoe salesman 2,037
News Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme... Wed booger sugar side... 2
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators Wed MYOB fool 2
Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13) May 7 Kwalck 29
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News A look at the tax issue May 4 ClayPay 28
News Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14) May 2 Barb pachenko Bat... 18
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC