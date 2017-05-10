Lehighton Music in the Park concerts...
Those who are can catch the start of Lehighton's 2017 Music in the Park series this weekend in the Lehighton Park Amphitheater. The Music in the Park Series will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday with a performance by Jean and American Dream, which performs country, pop, blues and oldies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|Shoe salesman
|2,037
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|Wed
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|Wed
|MYOB fool
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
|Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14)
|May 2
|Barb pachenko Bat...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC