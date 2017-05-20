Lehighton Mayor Primary Election Results
Republican Mayor Thomas Mase is running for re-election in Lehighton Borough to another four-year term of office, but he faces opposition. Two other Republicans, Ryan R. Saunders and Clary Ritter, are challenging the mayor for the nomination.
