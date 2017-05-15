Lehighton Legion names poppy queen
Emma Bonser, a junior auxiliary member of Shoemaker-Haydt Unit 314 American Legion Auxiliary, has been named the organization's Little Miss Poppy for 2017-18. After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe and became a symbol of the sacrifices made by Americans and allied service members around the world.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Reality check
|2,043
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|Sun
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 10
|MYOB fool
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
