Lehighton Legion names poppy queen

Lehighton Legion names poppy queen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Times News

Emma Bonser, a junior auxiliary member of Shoemaker-Haydt Unit 314 American Legion Auxiliary, has been named the organization's Little Miss Poppy for 2017-18. After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe and became a symbol of the sacrifices made by Americans and allied service members around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 1 hr Reality check 2,043
News Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi... Sun heroin 4 hillbillies 1
News Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme... May 10 booger sugar side... 2
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators May 10 MYOB fool 2
Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13) May 7 Kwalck 29
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News A look at the tax issue May 4 ClayPay 28
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC