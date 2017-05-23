Lehighton Giant store ready for beer
The store, located in the Carbon Plaza Mall, will begin beer sales Wednesday. They recently added a Beer Garden and Eatery, complete with tables and chairs to comply with state law.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|May 20
|Paperboy
|2,046
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
