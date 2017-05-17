Fire company donates to Veterans Court
On Wednesday, Lonny Armbruster, president of the fire company, visited Carbon County Courtroom 2 to present a $2,000 check from the fire company to help cover costs for Veterans Court, a new specialty court that aims to help veterans in trouble with the law get the help they need instead of facing incarceration. "We typically look for different places to donate money," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|5 hr
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|18 hr
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Reality check
|2,043
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC