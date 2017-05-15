Farmers market coming Saturdays to...
The Producer Goods Only Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7 in the borough park. To kick off the event, there will be a craft show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by JoNean Kimmel from 9-11 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., music by Damian Walck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Kim The Morning Chick from WMGH, who will be live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|8 hr
|Buyer beware
|2
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|22 hr
|assfister
|5
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Reality check
|2,043
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC