Farmers market coming Saturdays to...

The Producer Goods Only Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7 in the borough park. To kick off the event, there will be a craft show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by JoNean Kimmel from 9-11 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., music by Damian Walck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Kim The Morning Chick from WMGH, who will be live.

