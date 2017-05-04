Elderly woman dies in Lower Towamensing fire
The victim, Conchita Perschy, 81, lived alone in a residence in Lower Towamensing Township in Carbon County, according to the state police from the Lehighton barracks. Firefighters discovered her body while extinguishing the fire.
