Drug raid in mahoning

At 4:30 p.m. Mahoning Township Police executed the search warrant on the 100 block of Jamestown Street, with the assistance of Carbon County Adult Probation, detectives and sheriff's offices, as well as Franklin Township Police, Lehighton Police, Pennsylvania State Police and a state police K-9. Carfentanil is a synthetic of fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.