Concerns raised over property conditions

Concerns raised over property conditions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

The Weissport Borough Council heard a lot of complaints on Monday evening from the public in regard to the dilapidated buildings, yards and porches of some residents in the area. Several residents spoke during public comments about the poorly taken care of yards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 8 min Disgusted Taxpayer 2,020
News Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14) Tue Barb pachenko Bat... 18
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Apr 30 Hound dog 2
News A look at the tax issue Apr 29 Reality of the ma... 27
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar '17 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar '17 The Donald 10
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC