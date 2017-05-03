Concerns raised over property conditions
The Weissport Borough Council heard a lot of complaints on Monday evening from the public in regard to the dilapidated buildings, yards and porches of some residents in the area. Several residents spoke during public comments about the poorly taken care of yards.
