Challengers on Lehighton ballots
Two candidates won both Democratic and Republican nominations for four four-year terms up for grabs on the Lehighton Area School District Board of Education, while one of them joined a third candidate, who also won both nominations for two two-year terms that are expected to be filled by the electorate later this year. Voters in Lehighton, Weissport and Parryville boroughs and Franklin, East Penn and Mahoning townships participated in the district balloting Tuesday, where 11 people ran on both tickets for the four-year nominations and nine of them sought two two-year term nominations.
