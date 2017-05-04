Carbon inmate doesn't return after work...
A Carbon County work release inmate faces additional charges after he failed to report back to the prison after a shift. According to Nesquehoning police, officer Timothy Wuttke was called by the prison regarding inmate Nestor Ariel Alvarez, 23, on April 27. Frank Shubeck, work release director, told Wuttke that Alvarez, who was on work release for only two days, failed to report back to the prison on April 26. He was required to return by 7 p.m. after his work day.
