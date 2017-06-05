Carbon County Community Foundation...

Carbon County Community Foundation...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Times News

Representatives from seven organizations received grants from the Carbon County Community Foundation and one from the Dowd Family Fund on Tuesday in Palmerton. They include, first row, from left: Rod Green, Franklin Township Community Park; Cheryl Deutsch, Care Net of Carbon County; Chris Anthony, member of the CCCF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 5 hr Reality check 2,063
Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato... May 19 YupYup 1
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting May 18 EDDD 3
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators May 17 Guido Sarducci 7
News Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi... May 14 heroin 4 hillbillies 1
News Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme... May 10 booger sugar side... 2
Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13) May 7 Kwalck 29
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC