Carbon County commissioners
Flags to be flown at half-staff. a Hired Christianne E. Archer of Lehighton as a part-time parking/meter attendant; Emily E. Kattner of Jim Thorpe as summer liquid fuels coordinator; Noah G. Goldberg of Jim Thorpe and Adam J. Nevenglosky of Nesquehoning as summer laborers for buildings and grounds, all effective May 15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|5 min
|assfister
|5
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|Reality check
|2,043
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|Sun
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC