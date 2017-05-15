Carbon County commissioners

Flags to be flown at half-staff. a Hired Christianne E. Archer of Lehighton as a part-time parking/meter attendant; Emily E. Kattner of Jim Thorpe as summer liquid fuels coordinator; Noah G. Goldberg of Jim Thorpe and Adam J. Nevenglosky of Nesquehoning as summer laborers for buildings and grounds, all effective May 15.

