Brown seeks nomination for register o...

Brown seeks nomination for register of...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Times News

Connie Brown of Palmerton has announced her candidacy for register of wills/clerks of orphan's court. A lifelong Carbon County Democrat, she is seeking her party's nomination in the May 16 primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme... 21 hr booger sugar side... 2
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators 21 hr MYOB fool 2
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 21 hr Fire and Brimstone 2,035
Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13) May 7 Kwalck 29
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News A look at the tax issue May 4 ClayPay 28
News Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14) May 2 Barb pachenko Bat... 18
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC