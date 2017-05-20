2017 Primary election: Lehighton area

The Lehighton area will, by far, be the busiest part of the county with regard to municipal balloting on Tuesday, when the 2017 primary election is held. That's because a spirited contest for seven seats on the Lehighton Area School District Board of Education exists between 13 candidates, 11 of which are aspiring to win Democratic and Republican nominations as cross-filed candidates for five four-year terms that are expected to be filled by the electorate.

