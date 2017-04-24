WWI statue restoration investigated

WWI statue restoration investigated

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Times News

During the 1920s, doughboy statues honoring the fallen soldiers from World War I were installed in communities throughout the United States. One such statue stands in Weissport Park, although weather and vandalism have taken a toll on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the tax issue 28 min It is finished 18
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Apr 24 Ted Nugent 2,007
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Mar '17 mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar '17 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar '17 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar '17 The Donald 2
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC