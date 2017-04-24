Woman who brought drugs into prison...
A Carbon County woman who admitted bringing illegal drugs into the county prison was spared a state prison term on Thursday after the judge heard she had taken steps to correct a serious drug addiction problem. Judge Joseph J. Matika sentenced Danielle Diane Eremus, 28, of Lehighton to serve one day less one year to one day less two years in the county prison.
