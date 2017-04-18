Visitors welcome here
"This week's events are some of the most important events in human history," said the Rev. Michael Frost, who is the pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Palmerton and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Lehighton.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Ted Nugent
|2,007
|A look at the tax issue
|Sat
|snitch out
|6
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|2
