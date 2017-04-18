Taste of Carbon Restaurant Week servi...

Taste of Carbon Restaurant Week serving up dining deals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Presented by Carbon Chamber & Economic Development, the event features fixed-price menus and other dining deals at nearly two dozen Carbon County restaurants - from local favorites such as Joey B's in Palmerton and Shenanigans in Lake Harmony to chains such as Subway in Jim Thorpe, Lehighton and Palmerton. In Lehighton, Bonnie & Clyde Pub & Grill is offering half-priced appetizers with the purchase of any sandwich or entree; and Red Castle Brewery & Distillery is offering "all-American homestyle specials," including a loaded Philadelphia cheesesteak and New Orleans Cajun shrimp po boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 2 hr Taxpayer 2,004
News No - quick fix' to drug problem 8 hr DONT HELP HILLBIL... 1
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Mar 29 mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar 26 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar 22 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar '17 The Donald 2
News Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Demolition man 7
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC