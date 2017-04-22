Sunday Go Pick: Japanese drummers to make noise at Allentown Art Museum

Kayo Daiko, a Japanese drum group that began as a collaboration between Settlement Music School and Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, will perform in the auditorium at 1 p.m. The group includes musicians and community members who have a love for the tradition and art of Japanese drums. They will educate audiences on the art of the taiko drum.

