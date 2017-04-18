Schuylkill, Lehighton businesses charged in car crime ring

Two used car dealerships in Schuylkill County, along with vehicle transport companies in Lehighton and Monroe County, have been charged by the state attorney general's office in connection with an organized crime ring that fraudulently obtained more than 1,000 Pennsylvania license plates. In all, 12 people and 14 businesses in New York and Pennsylvania were charged in the multistate scheme after an extensive investigation.

