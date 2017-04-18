Schuylkill, Lehighton businesses charged in car crime ring
Two used car dealerships in Schuylkill County, along with vehicle transport companies in Lehighton and Monroe County, have been charged by the state attorney general's office in connection with an organized crime ring that fraudulently obtained more than 1,000 Pennsylvania license plates. In all, 12 people and 14 businesses in New York and Pennsylvania were charged in the multistate scheme after an extensive investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Ted Nugent
|2,007
|A look at the tax issue
|Sat
|snitch out
|6
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC