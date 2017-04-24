Palmerton man chases girlfriend with...
A Palmerton man was sentenced to a county prison term on Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of recklessly endangering another person. David Washburn Jr., 26, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve a total of three to 12 months in prison on each count with the terms running concurrently.
