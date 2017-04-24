Pact reached

Pact reached

The Lehighton Area School District has reached a new contract with its support staff, who had been working without a contract for nine months. The school board voted 9-0 Monday night to approve a new contract with the Lehighton Area Education Support Personnel Association.

Lehighton, PA

