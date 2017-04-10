Pa. shooting range owner rejects plea deal in Holland Tunnel gun case
Pennsylvania shooting range owner John Cramsey rejected a plea offer on Monday. Cramsey and two others were charged with having a cache of weapons in his distinctly marked truck when it was stopped outside the Holland Tunnel last June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Concerned
|2,002
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|The mayor of regg...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC