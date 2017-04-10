Lehighton Ambulance receives $70K grant...

Lehighton Ambulance receives $70K gra...

The Lehighton Ambulance Association has received a $70,455 Operations and Safety grant to purchase five automatic battery-powered chest compression devices. State Rep. Matt Cartwright announced last week that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded the ambulance association with an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

