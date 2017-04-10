Lehighton Ambulance receives $70K grant...
The Lehighton Ambulance Association has received a $70,455 Operations and Safety grant to purchase five automatic battery-powered chest compression devices. State Rep. Matt Cartwright announced last week that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded the ambulance association with an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Apr 13
|Concerned
|2,002
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|The mayor of regg...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC