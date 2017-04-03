Lehighton advances plans for park work

On a 5-1 vote, borough council last week approved the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource's grant contract for rehabilitation and further development of Baer Memorial Park. Council's action comes one month after it approved on a 6-1 vote, with Flickinger opposed, a proposal for park improvements for design, permitting and construction from Barry Isett & Associates Inc. As part of the improvements, the baseball diamond at Baer Memorial will be removed, while basketball courts and bleachers will be installed nearby, borough secretary Brenda Koons said.

