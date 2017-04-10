Fundraiser to benefit kidney disease

Fundraiser to benefit kidney disease

Colton Ray Waibel was only 5 days old when he passed away from a rare genetic disease called autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease but his short life is helping others seven years later. Mike and Corinne Ronemus are hoping to continue to keep their godson's memory alive by organizing the seventh annual Tee Off for Colton golf tournament, which will take place on June 24 at the Mahoning Valley Country Club.

