Fundraiser to benefit kidney disease
Colton Ray Waibel was only 5 days old when he passed away from a rare genetic disease called autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease but his short life is helping others seven years later. Mike and Corinne Ronemus are hoping to continue to keep their godson's memory alive by organizing the seventh annual Tee Off for Colton golf tournament, which will take place on June 24 at the Mahoning Valley Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|Concerned
|2,002
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|The mayor of regg...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC