Dellecker runs for Carbon register of...

A Carbon County native, Duane Dellecker is retired as the director of the Carbon County Department of Solid Waste and Farmland Preservation program coordinator; serving in various capacitiesfor a nearly 20-year career and gaining extensive knowledge ofcounty and local government, experience he would like to bring to this office. Dellecker understands the essential duties of the office and said, "The register of wills/clerk of orphans court position has quasi-judicial powers and has jurisdiction over the probate of wills and fiduciary accounts and is responsible to maintain records on wills, inventory of estates, inheritance tax records, registration of licenses and other miscellaneous records.

