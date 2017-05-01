CCEDC issues loans to area businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued the first check for its New Business Loan Program. The first check for $17,000 was to Brennan Varley and Meraki Hair Studio at 175 Interchange Road, Lehighton.
