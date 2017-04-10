Carbon volunteers honored for their...
Local do-gooders came together at Lehighton's Trinity Lutheran church to celebrate volunteer efforts for Mayor and County Recognition Day for National Service on Tuesday. Members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program were commended for theircommunity-oriented efforts by Carbon County Commissioner Thomas J. Gerhard.
