Carbon County court - DUI
Four people, who previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence charges, were sentenced on Monday in Carbon County court. Christopher James Fusco, 20, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested on May 8, 2015, along Maury Road in Franklin Township by state police at Lehighton.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Apr 9
|Demolition man
|1,999
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|The mayor of regg...
|9
