Carbon County court - ARD
Twelve first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County's Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Monday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record is wiped clean.
