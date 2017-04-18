Carbon County court
A Carbon County man entered guilty pleas to three criminal counts on Tuesday afternoon, April 11, in the county court. James Scott McMurray, 35, of Nesquehoning and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded to one count each of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.
