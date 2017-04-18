Carbon County court

Carbon County court

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Times News

A Carbon County man entered guilty pleas to three criminal counts on Tuesday afternoon, April 11, in the county court. James Scott McMurray, 35, of Nesquehoning and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded to one count each of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No - quick fix' to drug problem 58 min nigfuckers 2
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 7 hr Taxpayer 2,004
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Mar 29 mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar 26 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar 22 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar '17 The Donald 2
News Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16) Mar '17 Demolition man 7
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC