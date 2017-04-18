Cancer care
Carbon County Cancer Center is opening this month at 800 Mahoning St., Lehighton, in office space previously occupied by chemotherapy doctors. Susan McCoy, regional manager for the cancer center, said the doctors moved in September to a different location in Lehighton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the tax issue
|3 hr
|snitch out
|6
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Happy Panther
|2,005
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC