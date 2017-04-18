Ben Salem UCC holds Maundy Thursday...

Ben Salem UCC holds Maundy Thursday...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Times News

Ben Salem United Church of Christ in Lehighton celebrated Maundy Thursday with a special service to commemorate the story of Easter. "We do a Maundy Thursday service to remember the last meal that Jesus had with the disciples," The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the tax issue 7 hr I will trade u 2
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Apr 18 Taxpayer 2,004
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Mar 29 mtv welfare teens 1
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Mar 26 Export 5
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16) Mar 22 The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar '17 The Donald 2
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC