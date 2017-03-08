Winter Storm Stella: Parking and driv...

Winter Storm Stella: Parking and driving restrictions

1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, the following highway restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT: 45 mph speed limit on all interstates in our area, ban on tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. The Borough of Lehighton has declared a snow emergency effective midnight Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Carbon County was issued at March 13 at 3:00PM EDT

Lehighton, PA

