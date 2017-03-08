Winter Storm Stella: Parking and driving restrictions
Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, the following highway restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT: 45 mph speed limit on all interstates in our area, ban on tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. The Borough of Lehighton has declared a snow emergency effective midnight Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|PV Parent loser a...
|1,973
|Lansford council discusses list of...
|Sat
|cuntfucker
|6
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Fri
|The mayor of regg...
|9
|Two facing drug charges
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|2
|2 defendants in drug roundup plead...
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|1
|lost animals
|Mar 6
|fistfucker
|3
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Mar 5
|Bubbafest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC