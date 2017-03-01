Whooping cough confirmed at Lehighton...
A confirmed case of Pertussis, or whooping cough, has been reported at Lehighton Area Middle School district officials announced in a letter to parents, students and staff Thursday. "We are making a 'good faith' effort and being extra diligent with the cleaning at the middle school and in addition will be adding hand sanitizers to all classrooms in an effort to make this an isolated case," Superintendent Jonathan Cleaver said.
