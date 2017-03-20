Trump takes aim at block grant progra...

Trump takes aim at block grant program funds

One of the programs that President Donald Trump has proposed to cut in his first budget is a grant that has funded many small infrastructure projects here in Carbon County. But the Trump administration says the block grant program has not been effective, and that eliminating it would save the federal government $3 billion each year.

