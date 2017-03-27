Traffic talks continue
Lehighton borough officials on Monday authorized borough Manager Nicole Beckett to meet with state Department of Transportation officials to iron out the logistics of a proposed traffic signal in the area of a new school. Two business owners told council last month they don't want to lose their parking spaces as a result of the proposed traffic signal at Ninth and Bridge streets.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|how stupid are you
|1,991
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Sun
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar 10
|The mayor of regg...
|9
|Two facing drug charges
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|2
