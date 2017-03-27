Traffic talks continue

Lehighton borough officials on Monday authorized borough Manager Nicole Beckett to meet with state Department of Transportation officials to iron out the logistics of a proposed traffic signal in the area of a new school. Two business owners told council last month they don't want to lose their parking spaces as a result of the proposed traffic signal at Ninth and Bridge streets.

