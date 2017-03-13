Spa opens its doors for client...
After 14 years in the Lehighton borough, Xandria Ahner will open the doors to the Seventh Moon Spa for a client appreciation day. Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., customers and newcomers alike will be able to receive swag bags filled with Aveda hair and skin care samples, chair massages, refreshments and a tour around the newly expanded spa.
