Skate park request heard

1 min ago

Banned since 2010, skateboards could be making their way back into Jim Thorpe borough if the situation is right, council members said Thursday night. Council heard comments from Josh Schaeffer, owner of Jam Concrete Masonry of Lehighton, who asked the ban be amended to allow skateboarding in some parts of town.

