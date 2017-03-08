Skate park request heard
Banned since 2010, skateboards could be making their way back into Jim Thorpe borough if the situation is right, council members said Thursday night. Council heard comments from Josh Schaeffer, owner of Jam Concrete Masonry of Lehighton, who asked the ban be amended to allow skateboarding in some parts of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|The mayor of regg...
|9
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|SOLDIER
|1,963
|Two facing drug charges
|Thu
|yo dude
|2
|2 defendants in drug roundup plead...
|Thu
|yo dude
|1
|lost animals
|Mar 6
|fistfucker
|3
|is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15)
|Mar 5
|Bubbafest
|6
|3rd street drug bust
|Mar 3
|Crooked Cops
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC