Saunders runs for Lehighton mayor
As an active member of the community, he has coached football, basketball and soccer for the Lehighton Booster Club and baseball and softball for Franklin Township. A proud member of the American Legion and Lehigh Fire, Saunders works with several local nonprofit organizations such as the Lehighton Pool Pals and the LDI and helped plant trees throughout the borough with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Shade Tree Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|7 hr
|Sam the mayor
|4
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Reality
|1,989
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning
|Wed
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar 10
|The mayor of regg...
|9
|Two facing drug charges
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC