Officials: Heroin's low cost fuels drug...

The low cost of heroin has fueled the rise in DUIs and addictions in Carbon County, according to law enforcement officials. Carbon Sheriff Tony Harvilla, Lehighton Borough Police Chief Brian Biechy and Pennsylvania state trooper Justin Magluilo addressed the issue of opioids in the county at the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation's leadership meeting this week.

