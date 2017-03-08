Man waives hearing in burglary in which...
A Lehighton man charged in the Aug. 28, 2016, burglary of a West Penn Township home from which nine firearms were stolen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge James R. Ferrier of Orwigsburg. Cole R. Kerschner, 26, of Lehighton, is charged with burglary; criminal trespass-entering a structure; 15 counts each of theft and receiving stolen property; and criminal mischief.
