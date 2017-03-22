Magical moment

Magical moment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Times News

On Thursday, the band kicked off the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom with a midafternoon performance in the shadow of Cinderella's castle. "The feeling of marching down Main Street was a thrilling and anxiety-filled ride," said Cera Bowman, senior euphonium/baritone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 8 min Senior citizen ta... 1,985
News Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning 23 hr The Donald 10
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Mar 18 The Donald 2
News Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16) Mar 13 Demolition man 7
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) Mar 10 The mayor of regg... 9
News Two facing drug charges Mar 9 yo dude 2
News 2 defendants in drug roundup plead... Mar 9 yo dude 1
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC