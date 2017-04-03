Library Receives $1,100 from Decoration...
Lehighton Area Memorial Library workers, from left, Daralyn Behler, Nancy Markley and Kathy Long show a tree made and decorated from old books. The decorations were sold and a donation of more than $1,100 to the library was made from the proceeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|Demolition man
|1,999
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Mar 29
|mtv welfare teens
|1
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar 26
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|The Donald
|10
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Mar 18
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar 10
|The mayor of regg...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC