Leibensperger announces candidacy for...
Irma J. Leibensperger, 164 W. Ridge St., Lansford, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Lansford Borough Council. She is seeking a Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|36 min
|PV Parent loser a...
|1,976
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|1 hr
|The Donald
|2
|Lansford council discusses list of... (Sep '16)
|Mar 13
|Demolition man
|7
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|Mar 10
|The mayor of regg...
|9
|Two facing drug charges
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|2
|2 defendants in drug roundup plead...
|Mar 9
|yo dude
|1
|lost animals
|Mar 6
|fistfucker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC