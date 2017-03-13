Leibensperger announces candidacy for...

Leibensperger announces candidacy for...

Irma J. Leibensperger, 164 W. Ridge St., Lansford, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Lansford Borough Council. She is seeking a Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.

