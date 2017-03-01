Lehighton woman found asleep in...
A Lehighton women pleaded to a drug charge in Carbon County court on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Joseph J. Matika. Heather Nittany Compton, 29, pleaded to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|It is finished
|1,938
|3rd street drug bust
|Wed
|Karma hits home
|1
|Motorcycle chase
|Feb 26
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
|Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Jim Th...
|Feb 21
|James T Thorpy
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Feb 3
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC