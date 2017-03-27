Lehighton students get grad gift
A new program starting next year in Lehighton Area School District will give students the chance to end their high school career with not only a diploma, but also an associate of arts degree from Lehigh Carbon Community College. Lehighton will join Parkland Area School District as the only two in the area to be offered the high school-college scholars program.
