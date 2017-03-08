Lehighton, Palmerton lead SATs

Lehighton, Palmerton lead SATs

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Times News

The Pennsylvania Department of Education released its 2016 SAT data last week with Lehighton and Palmerton leading the way for local school districts. According to PDE, the data covered students who graduated in 2016 and showed the average scores on the reading, math and writing exams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 38 min keep on point 1,964
News Lansford council discusses list of... 1 hr It is finished 4
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) 14 hr The mayor of regg... 9
News Two facing drug charges Thu yo dude 2
News 2 defendants in drug roundup plead... Thu yo dude 1
lost animals Mar 6 fistfucker 3
is lehighton fire company just a hang out for d... (Nov '15) Mar 5 Bubbafest 6
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC